173 Apartments for rent in Fairwood, WA with balcony
If you often find yourself sleepless while in Seattle but don't want to leave the metro area, Fairwood just might be the ticket. After all, it was named one of the best places to live in America in 2011 by CNN.
Worried moving to Fairwood will require a trek to work day in and day out? Worry not, more than half the people who live in Fairwood have a 30-minute commute or less to work, which is just phenomenal considering the traffic jams most metropolitan cities deal with. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fairwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.