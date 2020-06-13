Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

173 Apartments for rent in Fairwood, WA with balcony

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16915 166th Pl SE
16915 166th Place Southeast, Fairwood, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1940 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Woodside at McGarvey Park - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Woodside at McGarvey Park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17522 151st Ave SE, #3-8
17522 151st Avenue Southeast, Fairwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1134 sqft
17522 151st Ave SE, #3-8 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 1 & 3/4 Bath Condo in Desirable Fairwood Neighborhood that Accepts Pets! - This spacious 1,134sf 3 bedroom, 1-3/4 bath home features a wood burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, large

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8
17523 149th Avenue Southeast, Fairwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1104 sqft
Check out this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs condo unit in the desirable Fairway Greens condo community! It is ready to move into now. With easy access to I-405, I-5, Hwy.

1 of 30

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
15334 Southeast 178th Street
15334 Southeast 178th Street, Fairwood, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
14600 SE 176th St Unit V2
14600 Southeast 176th Street, Fairwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
787 sqft
Bright and Open Ground Floor Condo in Renton. - Application Pending: This 2 bed, 1 bath home is conveniently located to nearby shopping, freeways and trails. All new carpet & paint and stylish LVP flooring.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
14019 SE 177th St #M201
14019 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
891 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
14121 SE 177th St #A203
14121 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
946 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
14011 SE 177th St #P102
14011 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
14113 SE 177th St #J105
14113 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
891 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cascade
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
4 Units Available
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cascade
1 Unit Available
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
The Becket was designed with the renter in mind. Come visit our picturesque community with lush landscaping and amazing amenities.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Renton
1 Unit Available
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,716
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community.
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunset
14 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
850 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
4 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1130 sqft
Located close to Hwy 167 and I-5 for easy access to Tacoma and Downtown Seattle. Child- and family-friendly living, with a resident playground and landscaped grounds.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
28 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
54 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
South Lake Washington
40 Units Available
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,315
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1113 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
$
Newport Crossing
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
5 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1088 sqft
Convenient commuter location just south of I-405 in Renton. Beautiful quartz countertops, full size washer/dryers in each unit and amazing mountain and lake views in certain apartments. Pet friendly with a dog park.
City Guide for Fairwood, WA

If you often find yourself sleepless while in Seattle but don't want to leave the metro area, Fairwood just might be the ticket. After all, it was named one of the best places to live in America in 2011 by CNN.

Worried moving to Fairwood will require a trek to work day in and day out? Worry not, more than half the people who live in Fairwood have a 30-minute commute or less to work, which is just phenomenal considering the traffic jams most metropolitan cities deal with. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fairwood, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fairwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

