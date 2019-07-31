18809 132nd PL SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 4 Bedroom Renton House! - ***Application Pending***



Beautiful and spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in an amazing location. Close to grocery stores, Gym and a Golf Course. Large kitchen with eating area and walk in pantry. Going through a remodel, brand new paint, carpet and all new stainless steel appliances. Schools include Carriage Crest Elementary, Northwood Middle School, and Kentridge High School.

Tenant pays all utilities (power, water, garbage and gas)



Pets allowed on case by case with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2027



(RLNE2766593)