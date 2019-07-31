All apartments in Fairwood
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

18809 132nd PL SE

18809 132nd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

18809 132nd Place Southeast, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 4 Bedroom Renton House! - ***Application Pending***

Beautiful and spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in an amazing location. Close to grocery stores, Gym and a Golf Course. Large kitchen with eating area and walk in pantry. Going through a remodel, brand new paint, carpet and all new stainless steel appliances. Schools include Carriage Crest Elementary, Northwood Middle School, and Kentridge High School.
Tenant pays all utilities (power, water, garbage and gas)

Pets allowed on case by case with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2027

(RLNE2766593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18809 132nd PL SE have any available units?
18809 132nd PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 18809 132nd PL SE have?
Some of 18809 132nd PL SE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18809 132nd PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
18809 132nd PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18809 132nd PL SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18809 132nd PL SE is pet friendly.
Does 18809 132nd PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 18809 132nd PL SE offers parking.
Does 18809 132nd PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18809 132nd PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18809 132nd PL SE have a pool?
No, 18809 132nd PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 18809 132nd PL SE have accessible units?
No, 18809 132nd PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18809 132nd PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18809 132nd PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18809 132nd PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18809 132nd PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.
