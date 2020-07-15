Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

17729 153rd Ave SE Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Renton - Delightful home nestled on a large lot in a quiet cul-de-sac! Sun splashed living room with vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace. Dining room with slider opening to the deck. Chef's kitchen with breakfast bar and abundant storage and work space. Lower level family room with slider opening to the backyard. Master suite with beautifully updated master bath. Yard features multi-level deck, fire pit, vegetable garden, blueberry bushes, plum tree and shed. New garage door with ultra-quiet opener.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per person. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking, no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1en2ZeJ08RkYK6Tq2eGr4E1LCoNos-7Bz/view?usp=sharing



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5051864)