17714 160th Ave SE

Amenities
Updated home in Candlewood Ridge! Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counters, cabinets with soft-close doors and stainless steel appliances. Combined living/dining room with wood-burning fireplace and brick surround. Full bath with dual access, granite counter, and tub/shower with tile surround. Huge lower level family room with fireplace. Spacious lower level bedroom with an armoire. Backyard with entertainment sized deck. New windows, doors, & paint. Close to shopping and highways for easy commute.
Pets okay with owner approval.