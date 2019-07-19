All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 17714 160th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairwood, WA
/
17714 160th Ave SE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:34 AM

17714 160th Ave SE

17714 160th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17714 160th Avenue Southeast, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated home in Candlewood Ridge! Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counters, cabinets with soft-close doors and stainless steel appliances. Combined living/dining room with wood-burning fireplace and brick surround. Full bath with dual access, granite counter, and tub/shower with tile surround. Huge lower level family room with fireplace. Spacious lower level bedroom with an armoire. Backyard with entertainment sized deck. New windows, doors, & paint. Close to shopping and highways for easy commute.

Pets okay with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17714 160th Ave SE have any available units?
17714 160th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 17714 160th Ave SE have?
Some of 17714 160th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17714 160th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
17714 160th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17714 160th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17714 160th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 17714 160th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 17714 160th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 17714 160th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17714 160th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17714 160th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 17714 160th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 17714 160th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 17714 160th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17714 160th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17714 160th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17714 160th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17714 160th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairwood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFairwood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fairwood Apartments with PoolsFairwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Fairwood Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Artondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College