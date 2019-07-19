17714 160th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated home in Candlewood Ridge! Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counters, cabinets with soft-close doors and stainless steel appliances. Combined living/dining room with wood-burning fireplace and brick surround. Full bath with dual access, granite counter, and tub/shower with tile surround. Huge lower level family room with fireplace. Spacious lower level bedroom with an armoire. Backyard with entertainment sized deck. New windows, doors, & paint. Close to shopping and highways for easy commute.



Pets okay with owner approval.