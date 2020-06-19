All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 17066 166th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairwood, WA
/
17066 166th Pl SE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

17066 166th Pl SE

17066 166th Place Southeast · (206) 225-2243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

17066 166th Place Southeast, Fairwood, WA 98058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17066 166th Pl SE · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Woodside home with curb appeal from the first glance! - *** House is Occupied Please respect the Tenant, it will not be ready to show before June 19th 2020***

This tall beautiful home in the Woodside Community has an excellent, desirable neighborhood, and features a quiet street in a prime location only minutes from schools, parks and bus lines. Easy access to I-405 & S/R-18 and 167. Enter into soaring ceilings, and a, spacious family room with cozy gas fireplace, and soft inviting carpets. Fall in love with the bright-white kitchen, wrap around tile counters, and real hardwood floors. Boasting wonderfully sized bedrooms, including the Master bedroom, which is easily able to handle king-sized furniture. Enjoy the gorgeous 5-piece master bath with soaking tub, double sinks, and a standing shower. A great home in a great location with award winning Kent schools. A must-see!

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr.: Dmitry Yusim
Property: Available 06/19/2020

#828

(RLNE4286782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17066 166th Pl SE have any available units?
17066 166th Pl SE has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17066 166th Pl SE have?
Some of 17066 166th Pl SE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17066 166th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
17066 166th Pl SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17066 166th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17066 166th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 17066 166th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 17066 166th Pl SE does offer parking.
Does 17066 166th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17066 166th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17066 166th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 17066 166th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 17066 166th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 17066 166th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17066 166th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17066 166th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17066 166th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17066 166th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17066 166th Pl SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairwood 1 BedroomsFairwood 2 Bedrooms
Fairwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fairwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASpanaway, WA
Frederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity