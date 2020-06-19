17066 166th Pl SE

Amenities
Charming Woodside home with curb appeal from the first glance! - *** House is Occupied Please respect the Tenant, it will not be ready to show before June 19th 2020***
This tall beautiful home in the Woodside Community has an excellent, desirable neighborhood, and features a quiet street in a prime location only minutes from schools, parks and bus lines. Easy access to I-405 & S/R-18 and 167. Enter into soaring ceilings, and a, spacious family room with cozy gas fireplace, and soft inviting carpets. Fall in love with the bright-white kitchen, wrap around tile counters, and real hardwood floors. Boasting wonderfully sized bedrooms, including the Master bedroom, which is easily able to handle king-sized furniture. Enjoy the gorgeous 5-piece master bath with soaking tub, double sinks, and a standing shower. A great home in a great location with award winning Kent schools. A must-see!
Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr.: Dmitry Yusim
Property: Available 06/19/2020
#828
(RLNE4286782)