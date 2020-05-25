All apartments in Fairwood
13628 SE 171st Pl

13628 Southeast 171st Place · No Longer Available
Location

13628 Southeast 171st Place, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
13628 SE 171st Pl Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Rambler in Highly Desirable Neighborhood - This beautiful rambler is conveniently located in the highly desirable Renton Fairwood neighborhood. Great location, convenient access.

- bright and open floor plan
- natural lights everywhere
- hardwood floor through out
- two car garage
- storage shed in back yard
- fully fenced backyard
- available 7/1/2020
- pets are considered depending on kind and size, with additional pet deposit, please call to discuss 425-802-1308
- currently occupied please do not disturb tenants

(RLNE2674646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13628 SE 171st Pl have any available units?
13628 SE 171st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
Is 13628 SE 171st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13628 SE 171st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13628 SE 171st Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13628 SE 171st Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13628 SE 171st Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13628 SE 171st Pl offers parking.
Does 13628 SE 171st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13628 SE 171st Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13628 SE 171st Pl have a pool?
No, 13628 SE 171st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13628 SE 171st Pl have accessible units?
No, 13628 SE 171st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13628 SE 171st Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13628 SE 171st Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13628 SE 171st Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 13628 SE 171st Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
