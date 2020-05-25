Amenities

13628 SE 171st Pl Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Rambler in Highly Desirable Neighborhood - This beautiful rambler is conveniently located in the highly desirable Renton Fairwood neighborhood. Great location, convenient access.



- bright and open floor plan

- natural lights everywhere

- hardwood floor through out

- two car garage

- storage shed in back yard

- fully fenced backyard

- available 7/1/2020

- pets are considered depending on kind and size, with additional pet deposit, please call to discuss 425-802-1308

- currently occupied please do not disturb tenants



