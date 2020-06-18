All apartments in Erlands Point-Kitsap Lake
Find more places like 5026 Chico Way NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erlands Point-Kitsap Lake, WA
/
5026 Chico Way NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5026 Chico Way NW

5026 Chico Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5026 Chico Way Northwest, Erlands Point-Kitsap Lake, WA 98312

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Located in CKSD - Classic Home - This home is in the desirable CK school district and boasts three levels of living with a bedroom on the main, 3/4 bath with laundry room, large kitchen with eating space and spacious living room and dining room. The upper level has two additional bedrooms, 1/2 bath and a loft area at the top of the stairs. The lower level has a large bonus room, full bath, extra room and a door that leads to the back yard. The large back deck is perfect for outdoor entertaining with fully fenced front and back yard. Located minutes from the highway, naval bases and shopping. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com

(RLNE4030982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5026 Chico Way NW have any available units?
5026 Chico Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erlands Point-Kitsap Lake, WA.
Is 5026 Chico Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
5026 Chico Way NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 Chico Way NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5026 Chico Way NW is pet friendly.
Does 5026 Chico Way NW offer parking?
No, 5026 Chico Way NW does not offer parking.
Does 5026 Chico Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5026 Chico Way NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 Chico Way NW have a pool?
No, 5026 Chico Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 5026 Chico Way NW have accessible units?
No, 5026 Chico Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 Chico Way NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5026 Chico Way NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5026 Chico Way NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5026 Chico Way NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WANavy Yard City, WASilverdale, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WAPoulsbo, WA
Wauna, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WAWollochet, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WAUniversity Place, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WADes Moines, WAMountlake Terrace, WALake Forest Park, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College