Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

3908 Fairway Lane

3908 Northwest Fairway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3908 Northwest Fairway Lane, Erlands Point-Kitsap Lake, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Condo on the Golf Course - Here is your opportunity to live alongside the Kitsap Golf & Country Club in the Chico area with excellent views of the 16th fairway and green from your private patio. But thats not all.This bright and naturally lit end-unit includes a single car garage with remote entry, additional storage space off the patio and washer and dryer on the second level next to the bedrooms. Both bedrooms offer spacious closets with mirrored sliding doors. The kitchen includes all appliance plus garbage disposal and a microwave over the range, a garden window and separate dining space. The unit is heated by radiant heat in the ceiling and wood burning fireplace in the living room to cozy up next to while enjoying those beautiful golf course views. If thats not enough water, sewer, garbage, cable and landscaping are all included with rent. Additional guest parking available. Sorry no pets please. (BY & DL)

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. All decision are at the owners' discretion.

**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.********

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 Fairway Lane have any available units?
3908 Fairway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erlands Point-Kitsap Lake, WA.
What amenities does 3908 Fairway Lane have?
Some of 3908 Fairway Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 Fairway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Fairway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Fairway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3908 Fairway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erlands Point-Kitsap Lake.
Does 3908 Fairway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3908 Fairway Lane offers parking.
Does 3908 Fairway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3908 Fairway Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Fairway Lane have a pool?
No, 3908 Fairway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3908 Fairway Lane have accessible units?
No, 3908 Fairway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Fairway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3908 Fairway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3908 Fairway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3908 Fairway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

