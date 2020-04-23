3908 Fairway Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Condo on the Golf Course - Here is your opportunity to live alongside the Kitsap Golf & Country Club in the Chico area with excellent views of the 16th fairway and green from your private patio. But thats not all.This bright and naturally lit end-unit includes a single car garage with remote entry, additional storage space off the patio and washer and dryer on the second level next to the bedrooms. Both bedrooms offer spacious closets with mirrored sliding doors. The kitchen includes all appliance plus garbage disposal and a microwave over the range, a garden window and separate dining space. The unit is heated by radiant heat in the ceiling and wood burning fireplace in the living room to cozy up next to while enjoying those beautiful golf course views. If thats not enough water, sewer, garbage, cable and landscaping are all included with rent. Additional guest parking available. Sorry no pets please. (BY & DL)



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. All decision are at the owners' discretion.



**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.********



No Pets Allowed



