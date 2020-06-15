Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

2600 N Ellington St Available 07/01/20 On Sale ! Nice home 4 U. 1/2 off the first month ! - Get out of the apartment because this house has it all, three bedrooms, two baths, washer/dryer, fenced in yard, air conditioning, short distance from CWU, The garage is fully insulated, dry walled, heated, and even has a window. Relax in the virtues of the private yard. Barbecue on the patio out back. Pets considered with agreement and fee. Comes with FREE lawn care. Enjoy the peaceful private house life. This is where you were meant to live. Time to come home.



(RLNE4956976)