Amenities

parking elevator

Unit Amenities Property Amenities elevator parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4306f8065 ---- Suite #210 A at the Lake Shore Building. Available August 1. Be a part of this beautiful office building. Meticulously maintained interior complete with elevator and men\'s and women\'s bathrooms on each floor. 252 SQFT office. Large parking lot dedicated to the Lake Shore Campus Rent is $315/month, CAM $117.60/Month Additional sign space available for $100/month