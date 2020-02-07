4324 131st St SE

Amenities

Nice Rambler on large corner lot - Ready to Move into! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler with attached 2 car garage located in cul-de-sac. Newer laminate floors throughout. Living room with vaulted ceilings & wood burning fireplace. Dining room with sliders to large deck and fenced backyard with separate fenced area for dog run. Large updated kitchen. Laundry room with full size washer & dryer. Bedrooms with plush carpet including Master with separate full bathroom. Gas heat.



~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~1-year Lease term

~All utilities and yard work are tenants responsibilities.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ Security Deposit $3200.00

~Dogs OK (2 dog limit) with monthly pet rent. Applicants must complete screening on www.Petscreening.com

~View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.



No Cats Allowed



