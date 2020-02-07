All apartments in Eastmont
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

4324 131st St SE

4324 131st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4324 131st Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice Rambler on large corner lot - Ready to Move into! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler with attached 2 car garage located in cul-de-sac. Newer laminate floors throughout. Living room with vaulted ceilings & wood burning fireplace. Dining room with sliders to large deck and fenced backyard with separate fenced area for dog run. Large updated kitchen. Laundry room with full size washer & dryer. Bedrooms with plush carpet including Master with separate full bathroom. Gas heat.

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~1-year Lease term
~All utilities and yard work are tenants responsibilities.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ Security Deposit $3200.00
~Dogs OK (2 dog limit) with monthly pet rent. Applicants must complete screening on www.Petscreening.com
~View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals
~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5498447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 131st St SE have any available units?
4324 131st St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastmont, WA.
What amenities does 4324 131st St SE have?
Some of 4324 131st St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 131st St SE currently offering any rent specials?
4324 131st St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 131st St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 131st St SE is pet friendly.
Does 4324 131st St SE offer parking?
Yes, 4324 131st St SE offers parking.
Does 4324 131st St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4324 131st St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 131st St SE have a pool?
No, 4324 131st St SE does not have a pool.
Does 4324 131st St SE have accessible units?
No, 4324 131st St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 131st St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4324 131st St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4324 131st St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4324 131st St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
