12512 54th Ave SE

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning 4 bedroom in Snohomish! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/5afd6cf070



Lovely 4 bedrooms 3 baths home on quiet cul-de-sac in nice neighborhood. Sunken living room, formal dining room & nook. Spacious family room. Gas heat. Big 3-car attached garage. Updated bath with steam shower in master. Large yard.



The location of this home is ideal! Located in a quiet neighborhood and within minutes you have numerous options for dining, shopping, and entertainment. Mill Creek Town Center is only minutes away, and the Alderwood and Everett Malls are only a short drive.



No washer or dryer is provided with this home.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.



(RLNE4958520)