Eastmont, WA
12512 54th Ave SE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

12512 54th Ave SE

12512 54th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Eastmont
Silver Lake
Location

12512 54th Avenue Southeast, Eastmont, WA 98296
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom in Snohomish! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/5afd6cf070

Lovely 4 bedrooms 3 baths home on quiet cul-de-sac in nice neighborhood. Sunken living room, formal dining room & nook. Spacious family room. Gas heat. Big 3-car attached garage. Updated bath with steam shower in master. Large yard.

The location of this home is ideal! Located in a quiet neighborhood and within minutes you have numerous options for dining, shopping, and entertainment. Mill Creek Town Center is only minutes away, and the Alderwood and Everett Malls are only a short drive.

No washer or dryer is provided with this home.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

(RLNE4958520)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
