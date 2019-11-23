All apartments in East Renton Highlands
Find more places like 13925 173rd Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Renton Highlands, WA
/
13925 173rd Pl SE
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

13925 173rd Pl SE

13925 173rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13925 173rd Place Southeast, East Renton Highlands, WA 98059

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Renton Home for Rent - See more at rentseattle.com and schedule at https://showmojo.com/l/44514460f2
Beautiful Brand New DR Horton's home in Heritage Estates. 3-Car Garage. 5 bedrooms, plus bonus room. 1 Bedroom on main floor and a 3/4 bath on the main level. This home has a formal living area, dining room and large great room off the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchen with extraction hood vent, tons of hardwoods. Granite slab in the kitchen with under-mount sink. Enjoy your backyard all year from the comfort of your covered patio. Fenced large Back Yard. Corner lot. Issaquah Schools! Briarwood Elem, Maywood, Liberty High
Pets case be case with deposit. Pre approval required before you apply.
Video Tour Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNZitHIBGlo&feature=youtu.be
To schedule a showing please go to https://showmojo.com/l/44514460f2
Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent, security deposit, required for move in. Non-smoking. $45 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant.
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE2784174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13925 173rd Pl SE have any available units?
13925 173rd Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Renton Highlands, WA.
What amenities does 13925 173rd Pl SE have?
Some of 13925 173rd Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13925 173rd Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
13925 173rd Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13925 173rd Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13925 173rd Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 13925 173rd Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 13925 173rd Pl SE offers parking.
Does 13925 173rd Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13925 173rd Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13925 173rd Pl SE have a pool?
No, 13925 173rd Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 13925 173rd Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 13925 173rd Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 13925 173rd Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13925 173rd Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13925 173rd Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13925 173rd Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Renton Highlands Cheap Places
King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAFairwood, WANewcastle, WAMaple Valley, WAMercer Island, WAKlahanie, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
Tukwila, WASeaTac, WALakeland North, WADes Moines, WABurien, WASnoqualmie, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WAPacific, WASumner, WABonney Lake, WAEnumclaw, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College