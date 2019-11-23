13925 173rd Pl SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Renton Home for Rent - See more at rentseattle.com and schedule at https://showmojo.com/l/44514460f2

Beautiful Brand New DR Horton's home in Heritage Estates. 3-Car Garage. 5 bedrooms, plus bonus room. 1 Bedroom on main floor and a 3/4 bath on the main level. This home has a formal living area, dining room and large great room off the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchen with extraction hood vent, tons of hardwoods. Granite slab in the kitchen with under-mount sink. Enjoy your backyard all year from the comfort of your covered patio. Fenced large Back Yard. Corner lot. Issaquah Schools! Briarwood Elem, Maywood, Liberty High

Pets case be case with deposit. Pre approval required before you apply.

Video Tour Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNZitHIBGlo&feature=youtu.be

To schedule a showing please go to https://showmojo.com/l/44514460f2

Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent, security deposit, required for move in. Non-smoking. $45 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant.

Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE2784174)