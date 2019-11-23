13925 173rd Pl SE

Amenities
Beautiful Brand New DR Horton's home in Heritage Estates. 3-Car Garage. 5 bedrooms, plus bonus room. 1 Bedroom on main floor and a 3/4 bath on the main level. This home has a formal living area, dining room and large great room off the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchen with extraction hood vent, tons of hardwoods. Granite slab in the kitchen with under-mount sink. Enjoy your backyard all year from the comfort of your covered patio. Fenced large Back Yard. Corner lot. Issaquah Schools! Briarwood Elem, Maywood, Liberty High
Pets case be case with deposit. Pre approval required before you apply.
Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent, security deposit, required for move in. Non-smoking. $45 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant.
