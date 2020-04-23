All apartments in East Renton Highlands
13924 173rd Pl SE
13924 173rd Pl SE

13924 173rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

13924 173rd Place Southeast, East Renton Highlands, WA 98059

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Video tour available! Heritage Estate's model Ashland floor plan situated on a corner home site. This home is loaded with all of the goodies you would expect in a beautiful show model home. Chef's kitchen with huge island, slab granite, full-height designer back splash, GE profile appliances. Generous Master suite w/ 5-pieces master bath, large walk-in closet, lots of designer tile & soaking tub, double paned windows, formal dining room, skylights, walk-in pantry, tankless water heater, air condition for those hot summer days, built in surround speaker for music enjoyment, energy saving LED lighting system etc. Issaquah Schools! Small front and rear fully fenced yard requires less maintenance equipped with sprinkler system. About 30 minutes to Seatac Airport, Downtown Seattle and Downtown Bellevue. > 12-month lease > background and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + $2500 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee + $300 pet deposit for each pet but have to be exceptional approved by landlords > tenants to pay for all utilities > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13924 173rd Pl SE have any available units?
13924 173rd Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Renton Highlands, WA.
What amenities does 13924 173rd Pl SE have?
Some of 13924 173rd Pl SE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13924 173rd Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
13924 173rd Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13924 173rd Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13924 173rd Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 13924 173rd Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 13924 173rd Pl SE offers parking.
Does 13924 173rd Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13924 173rd Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13924 173rd Pl SE have a pool?
No, 13924 173rd Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 13924 173rd Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 13924 173rd Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 13924 173rd Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13924 173rd Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13924 173rd Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13924 173rd Pl SE has units with air conditioning.

