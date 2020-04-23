13924 173rd Pl SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Video tour available! Heritage Estate's model Ashland floor plan situated on a corner home site. This home is loaded with all of the goodies you would expect in a beautiful show model home. Chef's kitchen with huge island, slab granite, full-height designer back splash, GE profile appliances. Generous Master suite w/ 5-pieces master bath, large walk-in closet, lots of designer tile & soaking tub, double paned windows, formal dining room, skylights, walk-in pantry, tankless water heater, air condition for those hot summer days, built in surround speaker for music enjoyment, energy saving LED lighting system etc. Issaquah Schools! Small front and rear fully fenced yard requires less maintenance equipped with sprinkler system. About 30 minutes to Seatac Airport, Downtown Seattle and Downtown Bellevue. > 12-month lease > background and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + $2500 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee + $300 pet deposit for each pet but have to be exceptional approved by landlords > tenants to pay for all utilities > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.