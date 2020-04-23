All apartments in East Port Orchard
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

5542 Pacific Firs PL SE

5542 Pacific Firs Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5542 Pacific Firs Place Southeast, East Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom unit in Port Orchard Duplex - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit is approx. 1160 sq. ft. and offers a large kitchen with new appliances, a living room and dining room with new laminate floors. The unit has been freshly painted throughout. There are 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and washer and dryer are included. One car attached garage. No Smoking and One Small Pet Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

5542 Pacific Firs PL SE
Port Orchard, WA 98366

Rent: $1,550.00/ month
Deposit: $1,450.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5615535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

