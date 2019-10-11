3951 Colonial Ln SE

Amenities

Port Orchard charmer with upgrades and large fenced yard. Yes, PETS are Negotiable.. - Charming single level updated home with custom paint colors corner lot with fenced yard and a 1 car garage.

2bdr 1bth home offers a gas fireplace in living room, ceiling fan and coat closet, newer vinyl windows, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, new carpet in bedrooms, newer laminate floors in house, large fenced backyard with covered patio for entertaining. BONUS - a large storage shed out back for your lawn tools and more. A pet is Negotiable and if approved an additional deposit of $500 would be required. Standard deposit is the same as the rent. An appointment is required to view this beauty. This home won't last long, make an appointment to view today. Ready for Move-In!

Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

