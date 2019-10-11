All apartments in East Port Orchard
Find more places like 3951 Colonial Ln SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Port Orchard, WA
/
3951 Colonial Ln SE
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

3951 Colonial Ln SE

3951 Colonial Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3951 Colonial Lane Southeast, East Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Port Orchard charmer with upgrades and large fenced yard. Yes, PETS are Negotiable.. - Charming single level updated home with custom paint colors corner lot with fenced yard and a 1 car garage.
2bdr 1bth home offers a gas fireplace in living room, ceiling fan and coat closet, newer vinyl windows, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, new carpet in bedrooms, newer laminate floors in house, large fenced backyard with covered patio for entertaining. BONUS - a large storage shed out back for your lawn tools and more. A pet is Negotiable and if approved an additional deposit of $500 would be required. Standard deposit is the same as the rent. An appointment is required to view this beauty. This home won't last long, make an appointment to view today. Ready for Move-In!
Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.
(MT, CN)

(RLNE5046969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3951 Colonial Ln SE have any available units?
3951 Colonial Ln SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 3951 Colonial Ln SE have?
Some of 3951 Colonial Ln SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3951 Colonial Ln SE currently offering any rent specials?
3951 Colonial Ln SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3951 Colonial Ln SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3951 Colonial Ln SE is pet friendly.
Does 3951 Colonial Ln SE offer parking?
Yes, 3951 Colonial Ln SE offers parking.
Does 3951 Colonial Ln SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3951 Colonial Ln SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3951 Colonial Ln SE have a pool?
No, 3951 Colonial Ln SE does not have a pool.
Does 3951 Colonial Ln SE have accessible units?
No, 3951 Colonial Ln SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3951 Colonial Ln SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3951 Colonial Ln SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3951 Colonial Ln SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3951 Colonial Ln SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAParkwood, WABremerton, WAPort Orchard, WANavy Yard City, WABainbridge Island, WASilverdale, WA
Wauna, WAMaplewood, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WAPoulsbo, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WAUniversity Place, WADes Moines, WASeaTac, WATukwila, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College