Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2886 Calavaras - Two large bedrooms, one full bath duplex, located right off Jackson Ave in the heart of Port Orchard. Large fenced back yard and a one-car garage. New carpets and paint. Close to Southworth Ferry and HWY 16. This one is sure to go quickly.



Pets negotiable, washer and dryer hookups, no smoking, call and ask for Aaron for a showing today.



360-871-2332



check out the virtual tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TDVU4Au7KuU



(RLNE5649094)