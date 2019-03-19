All apartments in East Port Orchard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2598 Griffith Lane SE

2598 Griffiths Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2598 Griffiths Lane Southeast, East Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
2598 Griffith Lane SE Available 01/24/19 Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath Cottage in Port Orchard! - Come see this charming 1.25 acres, 2 bedroom- 1 bath, very cute little cottage in the woods w/ attached carport. Newly updated features inside makes this a very cozy catch! Park like setting with separate Shop /Garage out back. HUGE yard with plenty of room to run and entertain! Fantastic location tucked away, yet minutes to town, freeway and ferries.

*Home is occupied, please do not disturb current tenants
*Paramount does not accept reusable screening reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3784113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2598 Griffith Lane SE have any available units?
2598 Griffith Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Port Orchard, WA.
Is 2598 Griffith Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
2598 Griffith Lane SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2598 Griffith Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 2598 Griffith Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Port Orchard.
Does 2598 Griffith Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 2598 Griffith Lane SE does offer parking.
Does 2598 Griffith Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2598 Griffith Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2598 Griffith Lane SE have a pool?
No, 2598 Griffith Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 2598 Griffith Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 2598 Griffith Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2598 Griffith Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2598 Griffith Lane SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2598 Griffith Lane SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2598 Griffith Lane SE does not have units with air conditioning.
