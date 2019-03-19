Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

2598 Griffith Lane SE Available 01/24/19 Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath Cottage in Port Orchard! - Come see this charming 1.25 acres, 2 bedroom- 1 bath, very cute little cottage in the woods w/ attached carport. Newly updated features inside makes this a very cozy catch! Park like setting with separate Shop /Garage out back. HUGE yard with plenty of room to run and entertain! Fantastic location tucked away, yet minutes to town, freeway and ferries.



*Home is occupied, please do not disturb current tenants

*Paramount does not accept reusable screening reports.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3784113)