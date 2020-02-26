All apartments in East Port Orchard
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

2312 Evergreen Ave SE

2312 Evergreen Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2312 Evergreen Avenue Southeast, East Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Port Orchard home with Territorial Views - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is approx. 3000 sq. feet and offers an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and lots of windows providing ample natural light. The kitchen has granite counters, refrigerator, oven, gas cook top, dish washer and overlooks the sunken living room with a built in custom sectional sofa and pellet stove. The home has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There is a large laundry room with washer dryer and utility sink. The finished basement offers a large bonus room with extra storage and additional pellet stove. Outside you can enjoy the territorial views from the expansive decks. There is an attached 2 car garage. No Smoking, Pets Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

2312 Evergreen Ave SE
Port Orchard, WA 98366

Rent: $2,250.00/ month
Deposit: $2,150.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5429822)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

