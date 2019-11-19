All apartments in East Hill-Meridian
Home
/
East Hill-Meridian, WA
/
14011 Southeast 198th Place
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

14011 Southeast 198th Place

14011 Southeast 198th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14011 Southeast 198th Place, East Hill-Meridian, WA 98058

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This light, bright, beautiful home will take your breath away! Walk in to an amazing living room with a wall of built in shelves, gleaming hardwood floors and a gas fireplace! To your left is an amazing kitchen with pass through to the dining area. The other end of this awesome layout contains 3 large bedrooms with amazing closets, the master with its own double sink 3/4 bath, one of the spare rooms has a built in desk! Nooks of closets and storage are tucked in at every turn and it has air conditioning too. A large laundry room is conveniently located with washer and dryer hook ups. The 2 car garage has storage cupboards and the side yard contains 2 outbuildings with power outlets. $1,200.00 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 app fee per adult. Pets under 20 pounds accepted on a case by case basis with good references, no smoking. To view this home please visit please visit https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/1036827, and click the blue "Schedule a Showing button" or for more information contact malex@bell-anderson.net or 253-852-8195 x207.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14011 Southeast 198th Place have any available units?
14011 Southeast 198th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Hill-Meridian, WA.
What amenities does 14011 Southeast 198th Place have?
Some of 14011 Southeast 198th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14011 Southeast 198th Place currently offering any rent specials?
14011 Southeast 198th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14011 Southeast 198th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14011 Southeast 198th Place is pet friendly.
Does 14011 Southeast 198th Place offer parking?
Yes, 14011 Southeast 198th Place offers parking.
Does 14011 Southeast 198th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14011 Southeast 198th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14011 Southeast 198th Place have a pool?
No, 14011 Southeast 198th Place does not have a pool.
Does 14011 Southeast 198th Place have accessible units?
No, 14011 Southeast 198th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14011 Southeast 198th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14011 Southeast 198th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14011 Southeast 198th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14011 Southeast 198th Place has units with air conditioning.

