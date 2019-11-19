14011 Southeast 198th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This light, bright, beautiful home will take your breath away! Walk in to an amazing living room with a wall of built in shelves, gleaming hardwood floors and a gas fireplace! To your left is an amazing kitchen with pass through to the dining area. The other end of this awesome layout contains 3 large bedrooms with amazing closets, the master with its own double sink 3/4 bath, one of the spare rooms has a built in desk! Nooks of closets and storage are tucked in at every turn and it has air conditioning too. A large laundry room is conveniently located with washer and dryer hook ups. The 2 car garage has storage cupboards and the side yard contains 2 outbuildings with power outlets. $1,200.00 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 app fee per adult. Pets under 20 pounds accepted on a case by case basis with good references, no smoking. To view this home please visit please visit https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/1036827, and click the blue "Schedule a Showing button" or for more information contact malex@bell-anderson.net or 253-852-8195 x207.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.