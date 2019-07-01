All apartments in Duvall
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:46 PM

26813 NE Anderson St

26813 Northeast Anderson Street · No Longer Available
Location

26813 Northeast Anderson Street, Duvall, WA 98019

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
26813 NE Anderson St Available 07/04/19 Newly Renovated 3 bedroom in Duvall - Available July!!! - This Duvall 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been recently renovated. The home features gorgeous interiors like newer carpet, tile floors, white trim, interior doors and newer paint throughout. It is available to move into the beginning of July!!!

Conveniently located within minutes Microsoft Connector, schools, parks and restaurants.

Preferred 12-month lease! Tenant pays all utilities.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis and with additional $250 refundable deposit per pet.

Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2300
-Deposit: $2300 (minus application fees)

Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.

(RLNE3876107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26813 NE Anderson St have any available units?
26813 NE Anderson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duvall, WA.
Is 26813 NE Anderson St currently offering any rent specials?
26813 NE Anderson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26813 NE Anderson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 26813 NE Anderson St is pet friendly.
Does 26813 NE Anderson St offer parking?
No, 26813 NE Anderson St does not offer parking.
Does 26813 NE Anderson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26813 NE Anderson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26813 NE Anderson St have a pool?
No, 26813 NE Anderson St does not have a pool.
Does 26813 NE Anderson St have accessible units?
No, 26813 NE Anderson St does not have accessible units.
Does 26813 NE Anderson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 26813 NE Anderson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26813 NE Anderson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 26813 NE Anderson St does not have units with air conditioning.
