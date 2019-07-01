Amenities

26813 NE Anderson St Available 07/04/19 Newly Renovated 3 bedroom in Duvall - Available July!!! - This Duvall 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been recently renovated. The home features gorgeous interiors like newer carpet, tile floors, white trim, interior doors and newer paint throughout. It is available to move into the beginning of July!!!



Conveniently located within minutes Microsoft Connector, schools, parks and restaurants.



Preferred 12-month lease! Tenant pays all utilities.



Pets accepted on a case by case basis and with additional $250 refundable deposit per pet.



Move-In Fees:

-First month: $2300

-Deposit: $2300 (minus application fees)



Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.



