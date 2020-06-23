15211 276th pl ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry

Available 08/01/20 Single family home in a beautiful neighborhood - Property Id: 36182



Meticulously maintained in coveted Hawthorne! This lovely home features a great room concept, a large kitchen with lots of cabinetry and large pantry, SS appliances, gas cooktop, office on main, upstairs loft, laundry room, a spacious master suite with a 5pc bath & so much more! Lots of upgrades. Central A/C. Lots of storage space. Large backyard with patio. Quiet & peaceful neighborhood. Judd Park, Basketball court, & Microsoft connecter stop nearby.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/36182

No Pets Allowed



