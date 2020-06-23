All apartments in Duvall
Find more places like 15211 276th pl ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duvall, WA
/
15211 276th pl ne
Last updated June 23 2020 at 10:30 AM

15211 276th pl ne

15211 276th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15211 276th Place Northeast, Duvall, WA 98019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
Available 08/01/20 Single family home in a beautiful neighborhood - Property Id: 36182

Meticulously maintained in coveted Hawthorne! This lovely home features a great room concept, a large kitchen with lots of cabinetry and large pantry, SS appliances, gas cooktop, office on main, upstairs loft, laundry room, a spacious master suite with a 5pc bath & so much more! Lots of upgrades. Central A/C. Lots of storage space. Large backyard with patio. Quiet & peaceful neighborhood. Judd Park, Basketball court, & Microsoft connecter stop nearby.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/36182
Property Id 36182

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15211 276th pl ne have any available units?
15211 276th pl ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duvall, WA.
What amenities does 15211 276th pl ne have?
Some of 15211 276th pl ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15211 276th pl ne currently offering any rent specials?
15211 276th pl ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15211 276th pl ne pet-friendly?
No, 15211 276th pl ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duvall.
Does 15211 276th pl ne offer parking?
No, 15211 276th pl ne does not offer parking.
Does 15211 276th pl ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15211 276th pl ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15211 276th pl ne have a pool?
No, 15211 276th pl ne does not have a pool.
Does 15211 276th pl ne have accessible units?
No, 15211 276th pl ne does not have accessible units.
Does 15211 276th pl ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15211 276th pl ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 15211 276th pl ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15211 276th pl ne has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Duvall 3 BedroomsDuvall Apartments with Balcony
Duvall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDuvall Apartments with Parking
Duvall Apartments with Washer-DryerKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College