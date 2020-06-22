All apartments in DuPont
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:40 PM

1975 Garry Oaks Avenue

1975 Garry Oaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1975 Garry Oaks Avenue, DuPont, WA 98327
Yehle Park Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to this fantastic 1,477 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in the highly desirable Dupont area! Quick commutes north or south on I-5! Home is located across the street from the community park and trails. A great find! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/yIkCmCqQON4 Walk into beautiful laminate flooring with a great room concept. Cozy living room with gas fireplace and the perfect place to mount your TV above! Little dining area with ceiling fan on your way to the kitchen. Great kitchen with clean white appliances, breakfast bar, and pantry! Upstairs you will find two nice-sized bedrooms, and a full bathroom and master suite. Master bedroom has welcoming paint and an en suite bathroom. Double sinks and large garden tub finish this great master! Washer and Dryer included! 2 car garage. Small pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue have any available units?
1975 Garry Oaks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DuPont, WA.
What amenities does 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue have?
Some of 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1975 Garry Oaks Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue have a pool?
No, 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1975 Garry Oaks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
