1975 Garry Oaks Avenue

Welcome to this fantastic 1,477 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in the highly desirable Dupont area! Quick commutes north or south on I-5! Home is located across the street from the community park and trails. A great find! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/yIkCmCqQON4 Walk into beautiful laminate flooring with a great room concept. Cozy living room with gas fireplace and the perfect place to mount your TV above! Little dining area with ceiling fan on your way to the kitchen. Great kitchen with clean white appliances, breakfast bar, and pantry! Upstairs you will find two nice-sized bedrooms, and a full bathroom and master suite. Master bedroom has welcoming paint and an en suite bathroom. Double sinks and large garden tub finish this great master! Washer and Dryer included! 2 car garage. Small pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.