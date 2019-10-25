All apartments in Covington
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:15 PM

25736 201st Ave SE

25736 201st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

25736 201st Avenue Southeast, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1ST!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/25736-201st-ave-se?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Light, bright and airy - this clean multilevel home is located in an excellent Covington neighborhood! Vaulted ceilings over living areas give a spacious and open feel to this home. Unique but extremely appealing floor plan. Spacious kitchen opens to large nook overlooking the living room. Hard surface flooring throughout main floor. Slider from nook leads to large deck. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs, a 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath/utility room, and family room downstairs. Huge fenced backyard.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 18 month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25736 201st Ave SE have any available units?
25736 201st Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
Is 25736 201st Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
25736 201st Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25736 201st Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 25736 201st Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 25736 201st Ave SE offer parking?
No, 25736 201st Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 25736 201st Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25736 201st Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25736 201st Ave SE have a pool?
No, 25736 201st Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 25736 201st Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 25736 201st Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 25736 201st Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25736 201st Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25736 201st Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25736 201st Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

