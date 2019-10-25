Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1ST!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/25736-201st-ave-se?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Light, bright and airy - this clean multilevel home is located in an excellent Covington neighborhood! Vaulted ceilings over living areas give a spacious and open feel to this home. Unique but extremely appealing floor plan. Spacious kitchen opens to large nook overlooking the living room. Hard surface flooring throughout main floor. Slider from nook leads to large deck. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs, a 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath/utility room, and family room downstairs. Huge fenced backyard.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 18 month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.