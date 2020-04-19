All apartments in Covington
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

19413 SE 271st Pl

19413 Southeast 271st Place · No Longer Available
Location

19413 Southeast 271st Place, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PRICE REDUCED! Cornerstone 2 Story - 4 bedrooms, 2.25 bathroom
1610 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Kitchen
Laundry room

Appliances included:

Stove
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer

Parking:
2 car attached garage

Amenities:
Gas Fireplace
Fenced yard
Close to Hwy 18 entrance
Neighborhood parks and Trails
Entry to Cedar Heights Jr High in neighborhood
Close to Costco, Walmart, restaurants, hospitals and shopping

About the neighborhood:

Elementary: Jenkins Creek
Middle School: Cedar Heights
High School: Kentlake

*Please be sure to verify Schools on your own

$ 2300.00 Monthly Rent
$ 1900.00 Security Deposit Refundable
$ 400.00 Cleaning Fee Non Refundable
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

Renters Insurance required for all tenants (ask agent for details)
No Pets

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19413 SE 271st Pl have any available units?
19413 SE 271st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 19413 SE 271st Pl have?
Some of 19413 SE 271st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19413 SE 271st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
19413 SE 271st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19413 SE 271st Pl pet-friendly?
No, 19413 SE 271st Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covington.
Does 19413 SE 271st Pl offer parking?
Yes, 19413 SE 271st Pl offers parking.
Does 19413 SE 271st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19413 SE 271st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19413 SE 271st Pl have a pool?
No, 19413 SE 271st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 19413 SE 271st Pl have accessible units?
No, 19413 SE 271st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 19413 SE 271st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19413 SE 271st Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 19413 SE 271st Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 19413 SE 271st Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

