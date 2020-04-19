19413 SE 271st Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

PRICE REDUCED! Cornerstone 2 Story - 4 bedrooms, 2.25 bathroom

1610 square feet

Living room

Dining room

Family room

Kitchen

Laundry room



Appliances included:



Stove

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer

Dryer



Parking:

2 car attached garage



Amenities:

Gas Fireplace

Fenced yard

Close to Hwy 18 entrance

Neighborhood parks and Trails

Entry to Cedar Heights Jr High in neighborhood

Close to Costco, Walmart, restaurants, hospitals and shopping



About the neighborhood:



Elementary: Jenkins Creek

Middle School: Cedar Heights

High School: Kentlake



*Please be sure to verify Schools on your own



$ 2300.00 Monthly Rent

$ 1900.00 Security Deposit Refundable

$ 400.00 Cleaning Fee Non Refundable

$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



Renters Insurance required for all tenants (ask agent for details)

No Pets



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent: Susan Willadsen

206-271-9622

www.rentalrain.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5636679)