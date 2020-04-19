19413 SE 271st Pl

Amenities
PRICE REDUCED! Cornerstone 2 Story - 4 bedrooms, 2.25 bathroom
1610 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Kitchen
Laundry room
Appliances included:
Stove
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer
Parking:
2 car attached garage
Amenities:
Gas Fireplace
Fenced yard
Close to Hwy 18 entrance
Neighborhood parks and Trails
Entry to Cedar Heights Jr High in neighborhood
Close to Costco, Walmart, restaurants, hospitals and shopping
About the neighborhood:
Elementary: Jenkins Creek
Middle School: Cedar Heights
High School: Kentlake
*Please be sure to verify Schools on your own
$ 2300.00 Monthly Rent
$ 1900.00 Security Deposit Refundable
$ 400.00 Cleaning Fee Non Refundable
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable
Renters Insurance required for all tenants (ask agent for details)
No Pets
Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com
(RLNE5636679)