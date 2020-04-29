All apartments in Covington
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:00 PM

16127 South East 256th Plaza

16127 SE 256th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

16127 SE 256th Pl, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Beautiful 5bd, 2.5 bath home set on quiet Covington neighborhood street. Step into the grand living room; light, bright and open to the dining room and kitchen. Enormous kitchen features tons of counter and cabinet space. Upstairs boasts large, clean bedrooms, wonderful natural lighting, expansive closet space. Spacious 5 piece master suite. Pets case by case with additional deposit. Rent $2495.00+ $7 processing & reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16127 South East 256th Plaza have any available units?
16127 South East 256th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
Is 16127 South East 256th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
16127 South East 256th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16127 South East 256th Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 16127 South East 256th Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 16127 South East 256th Plaza offer parking?
No, 16127 South East 256th Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 16127 South East 256th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16127 South East 256th Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16127 South East 256th Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 16127 South East 256th Plaza has a pool.
Does 16127 South East 256th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 16127 South East 256th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 16127 South East 256th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 16127 South East 256th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16127 South East 256th Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 16127 South East 256th Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

