16127 South East 256th Plaza

Beautiful 5bd, 2.5 bath home set on quiet Covington neighborhood street. Step into the grand living room; light, bright and open to the dining room and kitchen. Enormous kitchen features tons of counter and cabinet space. Upstairs boasts large, clean bedrooms, wonderful natural lighting, expansive closet space. Spacious 5 piece master suite. Pets case by case with additional deposit. Rent $2495.00+ $7 processing & reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.