Woodinville Ring Hill. 1 level home on a beautiful 1 acre setting. Very Quiet. Living room Plus Family room. RV parking



New Carpet and fresh paint. The Ring Hill area of Woodinville is a highly sought after location. Most homes in the area sit on manicured 1 acre or larger lots. This area just feels nice. The property for this home is serene and sits near the end of a street so there is very little traffic. You can tell that this home has been well cared for over the years and this is the first time as a rental.

* Mostly flat lot makes the property very usable.

* RV parking space next to the garage.

* Large sun deck in the back viewing the lawn and property

* The home features a front Living and a large Family room.

* The master bedroom has a 3/4 bath and features a sliding glass door with direct access to the sun deck.

* Everything is clean and tidy.

* New paint and new carpet throughout.

No cats. Small dog considered.

Gregory Property Management.



