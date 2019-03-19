All apartments in Cottage Lake
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19921 NE 177th St

19921 Northeast 177th Street · No Longer Available
Location

19921 Northeast 177th Street, Cottage Lake, WA 98077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Country Style 4 bedroom 2 Bath PLUS Bonus in Desirable Cottage Lake Neighborhood! - Country Style rambler with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms PLUS bonus room. Large Master suite has walk in closet and heated floors. Hardwood floors, cozy fireplace, updated features throughout including outdoor surveillance system. Enjoy the shade from the grape vines while lounging on the large patio and taking in the beautiful gardens. Huge fully fenced yard.

Pets considered on a case by case basis and accepted with additional security deposit.

Close to shopping, bus lines, parks and Cottage Lake. Northshore School District.

Please contact Lori Bannister 425.466.8555 for more information.

(RLNE2948535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19921 NE 177th St have any available units?
19921 NE 177th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Lake, WA.
What amenities does 19921 NE 177th St have?
Some of 19921 NE 177th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19921 NE 177th St currently offering any rent specials?
19921 NE 177th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19921 NE 177th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19921 NE 177th St is pet friendly.
Does 19921 NE 177th St offer parking?
Yes, 19921 NE 177th St offers parking.
Does 19921 NE 177th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19921 NE 177th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19921 NE 177th St have a pool?
No, 19921 NE 177th St does not have a pool.
Does 19921 NE 177th St have accessible units?
No, 19921 NE 177th St does not have accessible units.
Does 19921 NE 177th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19921 NE 177th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19921 NE 177th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 19921 NE 177th St does not have units with air conditioning.
