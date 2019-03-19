19921 NE 177th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Country Style 4 bedroom 2 Bath PLUS Bonus in Desirable Cottage Lake Neighborhood! - Country Style rambler with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms PLUS bonus room. Large Master suite has walk in closet and heated floors. Hardwood floors, cozy fireplace, updated features throughout including outdoor surveillance system. Enjoy the shade from the grape vines while lounging on the large patio and taking in the beautiful gardens. Huge fully fenced yard.



Pets considered on a case by case basis and accepted with additional security deposit.



Close to shopping, bus lines, parks and Cottage Lake. Northshore School District.



Please contact Lori Bannister 425.466.8555 for more information.



(RLNE2948535)