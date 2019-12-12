All apartments in Cottage Lake
16200 Avondale Rd Ne
16200 Avondale Rd Ne

16200 Avondale Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

16200 Avondale Road Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA 98077

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$2,500 - 3 bedroom home with 2 updated baths, one car garage, ample parking and large yard adjacent to Cottage Lake Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16200 Avondale Rd Ne have any available units?
16200 Avondale Rd Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Lake, WA.
What amenities does 16200 Avondale Rd Ne have?
Some of 16200 Avondale Rd Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16200 Avondale Rd Ne currently offering any rent specials?
16200 Avondale Rd Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16200 Avondale Rd Ne pet-friendly?
No, 16200 Avondale Rd Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Lake.
Does 16200 Avondale Rd Ne offer parking?
Yes, 16200 Avondale Rd Ne offers parking.
Does 16200 Avondale Rd Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16200 Avondale Rd Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16200 Avondale Rd Ne have a pool?
No, 16200 Avondale Rd Ne does not have a pool.
Does 16200 Avondale Rd Ne have accessible units?
No, 16200 Avondale Rd Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 16200 Avondale Rd Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16200 Avondale Rd Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 16200 Avondale Rd Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 16200 Avondale Rd Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
