14 Apartments for rent in College Place, WA with balcony

1 Unit Available
875 SE Sentry Dr.
875 Southeast Sentry Drive, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2542 sqft
875 SE Sentry Dr.

1 Unit Available
617 SE 6th
617 Southeast 6th Street, College Place, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1728 sqft
Beautiful Split level home with hardwood floors - This large home has hard floors throughout the top floor, separate dining space with sliding doors onto a large deck great for entertaining, nice bonus area in the basement with a wood stove, and a

1 Unit Available
890 SE Parkside Place
890 Parkside Place, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1373 sqft
890 SE Parkside Place Available 07/08/20 890 SE Parkside Pl *Located in Phase I of the Villages of Garrison Creek* *HOA Fees, Water & Sewer Included with Rent* - Single Family Home located in Phase I of the Villages of Garrison Creek community of

Blalock Orchards
1 Unit Available
403 SW 2nd St
403 Southwest 2nd Street, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1329 sqft
Comfortable 3 Bedroom Home With New Flooring & Paint - This is a comfortable 3 bedroom 2 bath residence with a large fenced yard. It has a sun room and dining area, and a basement with lots of storage space.

1 Unit Available
1153 SW Carver
1153 Southwest Carver Street, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1201 sqft
**PENDING APPLICATIONS** 1153 SW Carver - Built in 2011 this well maintained home has a mix of tile flooring, carpet in living room and bedrooms, plenty of storage and natural light. Fully fenced backyard with patio space.

Blalock Orchards
1 Unit Available
226 W. Whitman
226 West Whitman Drive, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1488 sqft
Great home close to University - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home with finished basement, patio/deck space. Lots of natural light, recent updates include wood floors, paint, lighting, kitchen redo with stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
443 SE Valley View Drive
443 SE Valley Dr, College Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
443 SE Valley View Drive Available 05/08/20 443 SE Valley View Dr - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.
Results within 5 miles of College Place
Verified

1 Unit Available
Kingsgate East and The Village
1950 Melrose St, Walla Walla, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
872 sqft
Situated in a peaceful Walla Walla residential area, Kingsgate East and The Village Apartment homes is the ideal place to call home. We offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of affordable comfort and convenience.

1 Unit Available
20 Francis Drive
20 Francis Drive, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
20 Francis *Fenced Backyard, Wifi Included with Rent* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

1 Unit Available
6 Boyer Dr
6 Boyer Drive, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1030 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home on Corner Lot - This beautifully remodeled home is in great condition. The hardwood and tile flooring throughout the main areas, as well as new tile and stainless steel appliances give a fresh and clean feel.

1 Unit Available
803 S 2nd Ave
803 South 2nd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2796 sqft
803 S 2nd *Two-Story Craftsman with Fenced Backyard, Lots of Storage, Close to Downtown* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

1 Unit Available
216 Bellevue Ave
216 North Bellevue Street, Walla Walla, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
216 Bellevue Avenue *Five Bedrooms/Two Baths, Gas Fireplace, Covered Patio* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

1 Unit Available
1122 W Elm St.
1122 West Elm Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
956 sqft
1122 W Elm Street *Low Maintenance Yard, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Covered Deck and Lots of Storage* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.
Results within 10 miles of College Place
Verified

11 Units Available
Lion's Gate
2222 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1289 sqft
Great location just minutes from Walla Walla Community College, Whitman College, and Walla Walla Airport. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has maintenance services, parking garage, and gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in College Place, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for College Place renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

