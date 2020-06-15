All apartments in College Place
Find more places like 403 SW 2nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Place, WA
/
403 SW 2nd St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

403 SW 2nd St

403 Southwest 2nd Street · (509) 525-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Place
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

403 Southwest 2nd Street, College Place, WA 99324
Blalock Orchards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 403 SW 2nd St · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
guest parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Comfortable 3 Bedroom Home With New Flooring & Paint - This is a comfortable 3 bedroom 2 bath residence with a large fenced yard. It has a sun room and dining area, and a basement with lots of storage space. There are two bedrooms upstairs, with a large walk-in area that could be used as a fourth bedroom. The flooring has all been redone throughout the downstairs, and there is a fresh coat of paint on all the walls. Includes washer and dryer hookups.

The home is within walking distance of Walla Walla University, as well as a couple of other private schools. The property boasts quick access to both Hwy 12 (5 min) and Hwy 125 (4 min), which opens up all sorts of recreational and job possibilities. If you prefer the countryside, its just a 3 minute drive to reach wheat and sweet onion fields.

Students are welcome to become part of this quiet and respectful community. Its best suited for Walla Walla University students, but is also within driving distance of Whitman College (8-9min) and Walla Walla Community College (10-11min).

Welcome Home Properties strives to offer the best in home options throughout Walla Walla and College Place. We provide clean homes with reliable maintenance solutions. All of our properties are completely smoke free, which creates a pleasant and quality atmosphere. All apartments are available for rent on a nondiscriminatory basis.

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of this residence! $38 application fee, apply here --> www.welcomehps.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4759778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 SW 2nd St have any available units?
403 SW 2nd St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 403 SW 2nd St have?
Some of 403 SW 2nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 SW 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
403 SW 2nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 SW 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 403 SW 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Place.
Does 403 SW 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 403 SW 2nd St does offer parking.
Does 403 SW 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 SW 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 SW 2nd St have a pool?
No, 403 SW 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 403 SW 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 403 SW 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 403 SW 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 SW 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 SW 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 SW 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 403 SW 2nd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

College Place 2 BedroomsCollege Place 3 Bedrooms
College Place Apartments with BalconyCollege Place Apartments with Garage
College Place Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kennewick, WAPasco, WA
Walla Walla, WALa Grande, OR
Pendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
Whitman College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity