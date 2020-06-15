403 SW 2nd St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking ceiling fan guest parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking guest parking

Comfortable 3 Bedroom Home With New Flooring & Paint - This is a comfortable 3 bedroom 2 bath residence with a large fenced yard. It has a sun room and dining area, and a basement with lots of storage space. There are two bedrooms upstairs, with a large walk-in area that could be used as a fourth bedroom. The flooring has all been redone throughout the downstairs, and there is a fresh coat of paint on all the walls. Includes washer and dryer hookups.



The home is within walking distance of Walla Walla University, as well as a couple of other private schools. The property boasts quick access to both Hwy 12 (5 min) and Hwy 125 (4 min), which opens up all sorts of recreational and job possibilities. If you prefer the countryside, its just a 3 minute drive to reach wheat and sweet onion fields.



Students are welcome to become part of this quiet and respectful community. Its best suited for Walla Walla University students, but is also within driving distance of Whitman College (8-9min) and Walla Walla Community College (10-11min).



Welcome Home Properties strives to offer the best in home options throughout Walla Walla and College Place. We provide clean homes with reliable maintenance solutions. All of our properties are completely smoke free, which creates a pleasant and quality atmosphere. All apartments are available for rent on a nondiscriminatory basis.



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of this residence! $38 application fee, apply here --> www.welcomehps.com



No Pets Allowed



