226 W. Whitman

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great home close to University - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home with finished basement, patio/deck space. Lots of natural light, recent updates include wood floors, paint, lighting, kitchen redo with stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Give us a call today for a showing!



1 year lease required. Strictly no pets.



Professionally managed by Coldwell Banker First Realtors (509) 525-0820 www.wallawallarentals.biz

rent@cbfr.biz



"Coldwell Banker First Realtors does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency."



Coldwell Banker First Realtors requires tenants to obtain renters insurance and/or liability insurance for losses to personal property due to theft, fire, water damage, pipe leaks and the like. Tenants are required to provide proof of such insurance before move in and over the duration of your tenancy.



(RLNE3499210)