Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

226 W. Whitman

226 West Whitman Drive · (509) 525-0820
Location

226 West Whitman Drive, College Place, WA 99324
Blalock Orchards

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 226 W. Whitman · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1488 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home close to University - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home with finished basement, patio/deck space. Lots of natural light, recent updates include wood floors, paint, lighting, kitchen redo with stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Give us a call today for a showing!

1 year lease required. Strictly no pets.

Professionally managed by Coldwell Banker First Realtors (509) 525-0820 www.wallawallarentals.biz
rent@cbfr.biz

"Coldwell Banker First Realtors does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency."

Coldwell Banker First Realtors requires tenants to obtain renters insurance and/or liability insurance for losses to personal property due to theft, fire, water damage, pipe leaks and the like. Tenants are required to provide proof of such insurance before move in and over the duration of your tenancy.

(RLNE3499210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 W. Whitman have any available units?
226 W. Whitman has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 226 W. Whitman have?
Some of 226 W. Whitman's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 W. Whitman currently offering any rent specials?
226 W. Whitman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 W. Whitman pet-friendly?
No, 226 W. Whitman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Place.
Does 226 W. Whitman offer parking?
Yes, 226 W. Whitman does offer parking.
Does 226 W. Whitman have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 W. Whitman offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 W. Whitman have a pool?
No, 226 W. Whitman does not have a pool.
Does 226 W. Whitman have accessible units?
No, 226 W. Whitman does not have accessible units.
Does 226 W. Whitman have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 W. Whitman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 W. Whitman have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 W. Whitman does not have units with air conditioning.
