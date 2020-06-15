Amenities

211 SW 12th Street Available 07/15/20 211 SW 12th *Gas Fireplace, Central Heat* - One bedroom basement apartment built in 1949, recently updated with vinyl plank flooring throughout, central heat, no AC, fridge, stove, microwave, shared washer/dryer (also located in the basement) and gas fireplace in living room. Tenant responsible for power and flat rate of $50/month for water/sewer/garbage and gas. No yard (belongs to upstairs tenant). Parking available off street next to garage. No students. No pets. Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com



Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.



WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.



