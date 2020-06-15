All apartments in College Place
211 SW 12th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

211 SW 12th Street

211 Southwest 12th Street · (509) 526-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 Southwest 12th Street, College Place, WA 99324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 SW 12th Street · Avail. Jul 15

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
211 SW 12th Street Available 07/15/20 211 SW 12th *Gas Fireplace, Central Heat* - One bedroom basement apartment built in 1949, recently updated with vinyl plank flooring throughout, central heat, no AC, fridge, stove, microwave, shared washer/dryer (also located in the basement) and gas fireplace in living room. Tenant responsible for power and flat rate of $50/month for water/sewer/garbage and gas. No yard (belongs to upstairs tenant). Parking available off street next to garage. No students. No pets. Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com

Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.

WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.

(RLNE5246677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 SW 12th Street have any available units?
211 SW 12th Street has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 SW 12th Street have?
Some of 211 SW 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 SW 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 SW 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 SW 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 SW 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Place.
Does 211 SW 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 211 SW 12th Street does offer parking.
Does 211 SW 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 SW 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 SW 12th Street have a pool?
No, 211 SW 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 SW 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 211 SW 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 SW 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 SW 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 SW 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 SW 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
