Clyde Hill, WA
9022 NE 28th Street
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

9022 NE 28th Street

9022 NE 28th St · No Longer Available
Location

9022 NE 28th St, Clyde Hill, WA 98004
Yarrow Point

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9022 NE 28th Street Available 12/01/19 Luxury 4910sqf home in Clyde Hill - This Clyde Hill home is framed with intricate landscaping, a gated driveway & the architectural design of the Lochwood-Lozier builders. Five en-suite bedrooms and a three-car garage ensure everyone has room here.

Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance.1 year lease term. This home is currently occupied and tours must be scheduled at least 72 hours in advance.

Professionally Managed by Foreground Property Management
Property Manager Contact: Jennifer Phillips Direct Line: 206.486.5651 or email: Jennifer@ForegroundPM.com

(RLNE5021515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9022 NE 28th Street have any available units?
9022 NE 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clyde Hill, WA.
Is 9022 NE 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9022 NE 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9022 NE 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9022 NE 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9022 NE 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9022 NE 28th Street offers parking.
Does 9022 NE 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9022 NE 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9022 NE 28th Street have a pool?
No, 9022 NE 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9022 NE 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 9022 NE 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9022 NE 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9022 NE 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9022 NE 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9022 NE 28th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
