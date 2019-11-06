Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9022 NE 28th Street Available 12/01/19 Luxury 4910sqf home in Clyde Hill - This Clyde Hill home is framed with intricate landscaping, a gated driveway & the architectural design of the Lochwood-Lozier builders. Five en-suite bedrooms and a three-car garage ensure everyone has room here.



Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance.1 year lease term. This home is currently occupied and tours must be scheduled at least 72 hours in advance.



Professionally Managed by Foreground Property Management

Property Manager Contact: Jennifer Phillips Direct Line: 206.486.5651 or email: Jennifer@ForegroundPM.com



(RLNE5021515)