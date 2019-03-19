All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like 4755 Hansen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clinton, WA
/
4755 Hansen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4755 Hansen Drive

4755 Hansen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4755 Hansen Drive, Clinton, WA 98236

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Cute and Clean and Close to Ferry!! - Great location and ready for you! This well built 3 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath rambler on large lot (approx. .21 acre) in Clinton has everything that you need!. Pine floors in living and family rooms, cozy propane fireplace in the family/dining room, a large fenced yard, washer and dryer hookups and so much more! Sorry, no cats but one small dog with additional deposit. tenant pay all utilities! Additional pictures coming soon! Available now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4652859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4755 Hansen Drive have any available units?
4755 Hansen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, WA.
Is 4755 Hansen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4755 Hansen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4755 Hansen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4755 Hansen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4755 Hansen Drive offer parking?
No, 4755 Hansen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4755 Hansen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4755 Hansen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4755 Hansen Drive have a pool?
No, 4755 Hansen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4755 Hansen Drive have accessible units?
No, 4755 Hansen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4755 Hansen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4755 Hansen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4755 Hansen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4755 Hansen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WAMukilteo, WAPicnic Point, WAMarysville, WALake Stickney, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMartha Lake, WA
Alderwood Manor, WAMill Creek, WABothell West, WAMill Creek East, WALake Forest Park, WAKenmore, WALake Stevens, WAArlington, WAWoodinville, WAPoulsbo, WAOak Harbor, WAMonroe, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College