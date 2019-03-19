4755 Hansen Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

Cute and Clean and Close to Ferry!! - Great location and ready for you! This well built 3 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath rambler on large lot (approx. .21 acre) in Clinton has everything that you need!. Pine floors in living and family rooms, cozy propane fireplace in the family/dining room, a large fenced yard, washer and dryer hookups and so much more! Sorry, no cats but one small dog with additional deposit. tenant pay all utilities! Additional pictures coming soon! Available now!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4652859)