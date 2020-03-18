Amenities

Three Bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home Available now!



Unit features:



- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, microwave, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Fireplace

- Carpet, Vinyl floor coverings

- Washer + Dryer, W&D hookups.

- Basement

- Private patio

- Garage

- Ceiling fan.



Near multiple recreation centers such as Zazus Parrot Sanctuary, Hole-In-The-Sky County Park, also, Rivendale learning center, Canyon Creek Elementary School, and Skyview Middle School.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

No pets allowed

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 5305 Maltby Rd, Woodinville, King, Washington, 98072.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/5305-Maltby-Rd-Woodinville-WA-98072



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



