Amenities
Three Bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home Available now!
Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, microwave, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Fireplace
- Carpet, Vinyl floor coverings
- Washer + Dryer, W&D hookups.
- Basement
- Private patio
- Garage
- Ceiling fan.
Near multiple recreation centers such as Zazus Parrot Sanctuary, Hole-In-The-Sky County Park, also, Rivendale learning center, Canyon Creek Elementary School, and Skyview Middle School.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
No pets allowed
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 5305 Maltby Rd, Woodinville, King, Washington, 98072.
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/5305-Maltby-Rd-Woodinville-WA-98072
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5463660)