Home
/
Clearview, WA
/
5305 Maltby Rd
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

5305 Maltby Rd

5305 Maltby Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5305 Maltby Road, Clearview, WA 98072

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home Available now!

Unit features:

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, microwave, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Fireplace
- Carpet, Vinyl floor coverings
- Washer + Dryer, W&D hookups.
- Basement
- Private patio
- Garage
- Ceiling fan.

Near multiple recreation centers such as Zazus Parrot Sanctuary, Hole-In-The-Sky County Park, also, Rivendale learning center, Canyon Creek Elementary School, and Skyview Middle School.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
No pets allowed
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 5305 Maltby Rd, Woodinville, King, Washington, 98072.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/5305-Maltby-Rd-Woodinville-WA-98072

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5463660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Maltby Rd have any available units?
5305 Maltby Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearview, WA.
What amenities does 5305 Maltby Rd have?
Some of 5305 Maltby Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Maltby Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Maltby Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Maltby Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5305 Maltby Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearview.
Does 5305 Maltby Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5305 Maltby Rd offers parking.
Does 5305 Maltby Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5305 Maltby Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Maltby Rd have a pool?
No, 5305 Maltby Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Maltby Rd have accessible units?
No, 5305 Maltby Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Maltby Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5305 Maltby Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5305 Maltby Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5305 Maltby Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
