Home
/
Clearview, WA
/
18701 Snohomish Ave
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

18701 Snohomish Ave

18701 Snohomish Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18701 Snohomish Avenue, Clearview, WA 98296

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Snohomish Rambler - Must see rambler with abundant natural light! This house features a master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom. There is a family room with wood burning stove, two additional bedrooms and second bathroom. Outside there is a large covered porch, large shed and huge paved driveway. No smoking and pets on approval only pets.

Terms: First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), a non-refundable cleaning fee of $250, Rekey fee of $100, only one boat or RV and no businesses run out of the house.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5058484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18701 Snohomish Ave have any available units?
18701 Snohomish Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearview, WA.
What amenities does 18701 Snohomish Ave have?
Some of 18701 Snohomish Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18701 Snohomish Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18701 Snohomish Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18701 Snohomish Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 18701 Snohomish Ave is pet friendly.
Does 18701 Snohomish Ave offer parking?
No, 18701 Snohomish Ave does not offer parking.
Does 18701 Snohomish Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18701 Snohomish Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18701 Snohomish Ave have a pool?
No, 18701 Snohomish Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18701 Snohomish Ave have accessible units?
No, 18701 Snohomish Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18701 Snohomish Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 18701 Snohomish Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18701 Snohomish Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 18701 Snohomish Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
