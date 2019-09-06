18701 Snohomish Ave

Amenities

Snohomish Rambler - Must see rambler with abundant natural light! This house features a master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom. There is a family room with wood burning stove, two additional bedrooms and second bathroom. Outside there is a large covered porch, large shed and huge paved driveway. No smoking and pets on approval only pets.



Terms: First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), a non-refundable cleaning fee of $250, Rekey fee of $100, only one boat or RV and no businesses run out of the house.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



