17703 Interurban Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This Charming Farmhouse style home has 3 Bedrooms Upstairs along with a Bathroom featuring a Standing shower. Living room with Gas Fireplace, Dining room and Kitchen are Open and Colorful with hardwood floors. Kitchen is Large and has Lots of Cabinet Space, newer Microwave and Tile Counters. Also on the main level is a Bonus room for an Office, Play room or Fourth Bedroom with Slider out to the Back Yard, and the Full Bathroom, Laundry room combo. Located between Bothell-Everett Hwy and Hwy 9, off of 180th St. Close to town but with a Rural feeling and Great access to Seattle, Everett or the Eastside.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,600 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Pets Allowed, 30lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,200 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,200 | $250 Document fee applies



Amenities: Tile Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Storage unit, Garage, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Cable-ready, Bonus Room, Gas Fireplace, Pantry in Kitchen