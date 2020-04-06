All apartments in Clearview
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:15 PM

17703 Interurban Blvd

17703 Interurban Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

17703 Interurban Boulevard, Clearview, WA 98296

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Charming Farmhouse style home has 3 Bedrooms Upstairs along with a Bathroom featuring a Standing shower. Living room with Gas Fireplace, Dining room and Kitchen are Open and Colorful with hardwood floors. Kitchen is Large and has Lots of Cabinet Space, newer Microwave and Tile Counters. Also on the main level is a Bonus room for an Office, Play room or Fourth Bedroom with Slider out to the Back Yard, and the Full Bathroom, Laundry room combo. Located between Bothell-Everett Hwy and Hwy 9, off of 180th St. Close to town but with a Rural feeling and Great access to Seattle, Everett or the Eastside.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,600 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Pets Allowed, 30lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,200 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,200 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Tile Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Storage unit, Garage, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Cable-ready, Bonus Room, Gas Fireplace, Pantry in Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

