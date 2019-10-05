6286 Provost Road NW

Amenities

3 Bedroom Home, Close to everything - Spacious one level home in Central Kitsap featuring a living room and family room with kitchen eating space and dining room. The home is available the first week of September after living room carpet install. House has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, wood burning fireplace, large back deck for entertaining, 2 car garage and washer and dryer in the unit. Sorry, no pets. More pictures to come. Tenant must carry liability insurance. Tenant is responsible for grounds care.

Additional space on side of garage to park your boat or RV.

All prospective tenants must use property management screening company.

Dawn Clay

dawnclay@windermere.com

360-271-1895



No Pets Allowed



