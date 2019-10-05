All apartments in Chico
6286 Provost Road NW
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

6286 Provost Road NW

6286 Provost Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6286 Provost Road Northwest, Chico, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home, Close to everything - Spacious one level home in Central Kitsap featuring a living room and family room with kitchen eating space and dining room. The home is available the first week of September after living room carpet install. House has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, wood burning fireplace, large back deck for entertaining, 2 car garage and washer and dryer in the unit. Sorry, no pets. More pictures to come. Tenant must carry liability insurance. Tenant is responsible for grounds care.
Additional space on side of garage to park your boat or RV.
All prospective tenants must use property management screening company.
Dawn Clay
dawnclay@windermere.com
360-271-1895

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5123110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6286 Provost Road NW have any available units?
6286 Provost Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chico, WA.
What amenities does 6286 Provost Road NW have?
Some of 6286 Provost Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6286 Provost Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
6286 Provost Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6286 Provost Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 6286 Provost Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 6286 Provost Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 6286 Provost Road NW offers parking.
Does 6286 Provost Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6286 Provost Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6286 Provost Road NW have a pool?
No, 6286 Provost Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 6286 Provost Road NW have accessible units?
No, 6286 Provost Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6286 Provost Road NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6286 Provost Road NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6286 Provost Road NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6286 Provost Road NW does not have units with air conditioning.
