Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

4880 Chad Ct. Available 07/15/19 Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home with 180-Degree Views of Dyes Inlet - Fully renovated home in the Kitsap Central school district features 180-degree views of Dyes Inlet from every room on the main floor. Upgraded home with master bedroom on the main floor and newer carpets. The custom chefs kitchen includes shaker cabinets, granite counters, expansive island, stainless appliances, and a porcelain farmhouse sink. Kitchen and dining room both flow out to sizable deck for easy indoor-outdoor living. LED lighting throughout the home for power savings. Indoor and outdoor smart sound system. Incredible landscaping with garden beds maintained monthly by gardener. Washer and dryer included. Tucked away at the end of a cull-de-sac, this home is complete with a basketball hoop and a fully fenced in backyard. Home is centrally located; only minutes from Silverdale, Bremerton, Bangor, and less than an hour to downtown Seattle on Bremerton's new fast ferry. No pets.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/945986?source=marketing



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3387304)