Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

4880 Chad Ct.

4880 Northwest Chad Court · No Longer Available
Location

4880 Northwest Chad Court, Chico, WA 98383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
4880 Chad Ct. Available 07/15/19 Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home with 180-Degree Views of Dyes Inlet - Fully renovated home in the Kitsap Central school district features 180-degree views of Dyes Inlet from every room on the main floor. Upgraded home with master bedroom on the main floor and newer carpets. The custom chefs kitchen includes shaker cabinets, granite counters, expansive island, stainless appliances, and a porcelain farmhouse sink. Kitchen and dining room both flow out to sizable deck for easy indoor-outdoor living. LED lighting throughout the home for power savings. Indoor and outdoor smart sound system. Incredible landscaping with garden beds maintained monthly by gardener. Washer and dryer included. Tucked away at the end of a cull-de-sac, this home is complete with a basketball hoop and a fully fenced in backyard. Home is centrally located; only minutes from Silverdale, Bremerton, Bangor, and less than an hour to downtown Seattle on Bremerton's new fast ferry. No pets.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/945986?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3387304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4880 Chad Ct. have any available units?
4880 Chad Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chico, WA.
What amenities does 4880 Chad Ct. have?
Some of 4880 Chad Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4880 Chad Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4880 Chad Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4880 Chad Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 4880 Chad Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 4880 Chad Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4880 Chad Ct. offers parking.
Does 4880 Chad Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4880 Chad Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4880 Chad Ct. have a pool?
No, 4880 Chad Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4880 Chad Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4880 Chad Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4880 Chad Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4880 Chad Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4880 Chad Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4880 Chad Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
