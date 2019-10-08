4006 Northwest Holly Park Drive

Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom home in prime location close to Silverdale with easy access to Highway 3. This tri-level home has an open main living floor plan as well as a private family room with laundry downstairs. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private .75 bathroom is upstairs along with two other bedrooms and main bath. Spacious deck in backyard offers the perfect spot for entertaining or relaxing and the two car garage completes this home. Small pet may be possible with owner approval and additional security deposit. Call and schedule a tour today.



Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive-by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,920, Available 10/14/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.