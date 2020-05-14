610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102

Amenities
2 bedroom lake front condo for rent - Property Id: 277480
Newly remodeled lake front condo on Lake Stevens with dock access and lake frontage. Large master suite with full bath & walk-in closet on upper floor. Lower level is a 2nd master with 3/4 bath or possible family room with sliders out to patio, lake, dock & boardwalk trails. Attached 1 car garage/ Washer & Dryer included. Water & garbage included in rent. No pets. One year lease required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277480
No Pets Allowed
