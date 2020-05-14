All apartments in Cavalero
610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102

610 East Lake Stevens Road · No Longer Available
Location

610 East Lake Stevens Road, Cavalero, WA 98258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom lake front condo for rent - Property Id: 277480

Newly remodeled lake front condo on Lake Stevens with dock access and lake frontage. Large master suite with full bath & walk-in closet on upper floor. Lower level is a 2nd master with 3/4 bath or possible family room with sliders out to patio, lake, dock & boardwalk trails. Attached 1 car garage/ Washer & Dryer included. Water & garbage included in rent. No pets. One year lease required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277480
Property Id 277480

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5771046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 have any available units?
610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cavalero, WA.
What amenities does 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 have?
Some of 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 currently offering any rent specials?
610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 pet-friendly?
No, 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cavalero.
Does 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 offer parking?
Yes, 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 offers parking.
Does 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 have a pool?
No, 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 does not have a pool.
Does 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 have accessible units?
No, 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 E Lake Stevens Rd 102 does not have units with air conditioning.

