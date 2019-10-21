All apartments in Cathcart
Last updated October 21 2019

8500 172nd St SE

8500 172nd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

8500 172nd Street Southeast, Cathcart, WA 98296

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this 4 bed, 4 bath home w/MIL apartment located on an exceptionally private estate lot setting in Snohomish. This home has a TON of space and is well appointed. Over the garage is the complete & private mother in law apartment w/its own kitchen, full bath & separate bedroom. Despite its quiet rural setting, it is exceptionally close to HWY 522, & HWY 9 w/easy access to the metropolitan centers of our area. Come take a look at this unique property & see how well it will work for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8500 172nd St SE have any available units?
8500 172nd St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cathcart, WA.
Is 8500 172nd St SE currently offering any rent specials?
8500 172nd St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8500 172nd St SE pet-friendly?
No, 8500 172nd St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cathcart.
Does 8500 172nd St SE offer parking?
Yes, 8500 172nd St SE offers parking.
Does 8500 172nd St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8500 172nd St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8500 172nd St SE have a pool?
No, 8500 172nd St SE does not have a pool.
Does 8500 172nd St SE have accessible units?
No, 8500 172nd St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 8500 172nd St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8500 172nd St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8500 172nd St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8500 172nd St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
