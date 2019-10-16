Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

12323 38th Ave Ct NW Available 11/01/19 2 Bedroom Rambler in 55+ Community with Walk-in Tub - 2 Bedroom Rambler in 55+ Community with Walk-in Tub

Fabulous single story home has 2 bedrooms a bonus room and 2 full bathrooms! This condo built in 2000 is approximately 1400 sq. ft. Property conveniently located in Gig Harbor minutes from shopping and highway access. House features a large covered patio, gas log fireplace, attached 2 car garage and a fenced backyard. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and walk-in bathtub. Kitchen features wood floors, electric stovetop, dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven. Washer and dryer located in the condo. Basic lawn care included. Small dog is negotiable. No Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com



12323 38th Ave Ct NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $1,725.00/ month

Deposit: $1,625.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available November 1st

Currently occupied

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5189938)