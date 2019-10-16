Amenities
12323 38th Ave Ct NW Available 11/01/19 2 Bedroom Rambler in 55+ Community with Walk-in Tub - 2 Bedroom Rambler in 55+ Community with Walk-in Tub
Fabulous single story home has 2 bedrooms a bonus room and 2 full bathrooms! This condo built in 2000 is approximately 1400 sq. ft. Property conveniently located in Gig Harbor minutes from shopping and highway access. House features a large covered patio, gas log fireplace, attached 2 car garage and a fenced backyard. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and walk-in bathtub. Kitchen features wood floors, electric stovetop, dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven. Washer and dryer located in the condo. Basic lawn care included. Small dog is negotiable. No Smoking Property.
12323 38th Ave Ct NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Rent: $1,725.00/ month
Deposit: $1,625.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease
Available November 1st
Currently occupied
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368
No Cats Allowed
