Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

12323 38th Ave Ct NW

12323 38th Avenue Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

12323 38th Avenue Ct NW, Canterwood, WA 98332
Peacock Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
12323 38th Ave Ct NW Available 11/01/19 2 Bedroom Rambler in 55+ Community with Walk-in Tub - 2 Bedroom Rambler in 55+ Community with Walk-in Tub
Fabulous single story home has 2 bedrooms a bonus room and 2 full bathrooms! This condo built in 2000 is approximately 1400 sq. ft. Property conveniently located in Gig Harbor minutes from shopping and highway access. House features a large covered patio, gas log fireplace, attached 2 car garage and a fenced backyard. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and walk-in bathtub. Kitchen features wood floors, electric stovetop, dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven. Washer and dryer located in the condo. Basic lawn care included. Small dog is negotiable. No Smoking Property.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

12323 38th Ave Ct NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $1,725.00/ month
Deposit: $1,625.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available November 1st
Currently occupied
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5189938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12323 38th Ave Ct NW have any available units?
12323 38th Ave Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canterwood, WA.
What amenities does 12323 38th Ave Ct NW have?
Some of 12323 38th Ave Ct NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12323 38th Ave Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
12323 38th Ave Ct NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12323 38th Ave Ct NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 12323 38th Ave Ct NW is pet friendly.
Does 12323 38th Ave Ct NW offer parking?
Yes, 12323 38th Ave Ct NW offers parking.
Does 12323 38th Ave Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12323 38th Ave Ct NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12323 38th Ave Ct NW have a pool?
No, 12323 38th Ave Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 12323 38th Ave Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 12323 38th Ave Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 12323 38th Ave Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12323 38th Ave Ct NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 12323 38th Ave Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 12323 38th Ave Ct NW does not have units with air conditioning.

