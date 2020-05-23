All apartments in Burley
Last updated May 23 2020

14604 Forest Glen Rd SW

14604 Forest Glen Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

14604 Forest Glen Road Southwest, Burley, WA 98367

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION !!!!! Room to Roam - This lovely rental is approx. 1375 sq. feet and sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with it's back to a forested green belt, so you will have room to roam in the large yard. This home is warm and cozy with fresh interior paint and new windows. This is a Split-level entry with 3 beds/1.5 baths a daylight basement that is fully finished along with a large utility room with washer and dryer included. It has a lovely back deck and a single car garage. It's just minutes from HWY 16, Horseshoe lake and golfing.

Rent $1995.00
Security Deposit $1995.00
Non Refundable Administration Fee $250.00
A small mature house broken pet may be negotiable with a $250.00 non refundable pet fee.

(RLNE5781131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW have any available units?
14604 Forest Glen Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burley, WA.
What amenities does 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW have?
Some of 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
14604 Forest Glen Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW is pet friendly.
Does 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW offer parking?
Yes, 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW offers parking.
Does 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW have a pool?
No, 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 14604 Forest Glen Rd SW does not have units with air conditioning.

