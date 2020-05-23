14604 Forest Glen Rd SW

Amenities

APPROVED APPLICATION !!!!! Room to Roam - This lovely rental is approx. 1375 sq. feet and sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with it's back to a forested green belt, so you will have room to roam in the large yard. This home is warm and cozy with fresh interior paint and new windows. This is a Split-level entry with 3 beds/1.5 baths a daylight basement that is fully finished along with a large utility room with washer and dryer included. It has a lovely back deck and a single car garage. It's just minutes from HWY 16, Horseshoe lake and golfing.



Rent $1995.00

Security Deposit $1995.00

Non Refundable Administration Fee $250.00

A small mature house broken pet may be negotiable with a $250.00 non refundable pet fee.



(RLNE5781131)