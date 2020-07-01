All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7853 S 128th St.

7853 South 128th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7853 South 128th Street, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Multi Generational Housing with 2nd Kitchen and Full Mother In Law with Separate Quarters. - Large and Spacious Multi Generational home available now!!!

To schedule a viewing call or text Paul Hanken of North By Northwest Real estate at 206.557.0100

Home has new paint, newly remodeled bathroom, 5 bedrooms/ 2 baths and a fully outfitted mother in law with a 2nd Kitchen.

Living room boast hardwoods and over-sized windows. Mountain and territorial views. Kitchen w/adjacent breakfast nook and loads of counter and cabinet space.

Mother in law studio unit with 500sf, separate entrance, kitchen and living area. Perfect for the multi generational family with live in relatives or parents.

Move In Cost are as follows:
Monthly Rent: $2745.00
Refundable Security Deposit $2200.00
Application fee per applicant 18 yrs of age or older: $32.00
Pets Determined on a case by case basis
Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Contact Paul Hanken with North By Northwest Real Estate to establish a viewing at 206.557.0100

Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher, with no negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257. (RLNE2811004) (RLNE4868243)

(RLNE5629062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7853 S 128th St. have any available units?
7853 S 128th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA.
Is 7853 S 128th St. currently offering any rent specials?
7853 S 128th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7853 S 128th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7853 S 128th St. is pet friendly.
Does 7853 S 128th St. offer parking?
No, 7853 S 128th St. does not offer parking.
Does 7853 S 128th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7853 S 128th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7853 S 128th St. have a pool?
No, 7853 S 128th St. does not have a pool.
Does 7853 S 128th St. have accessible units?
No, 7853 S 128th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7853 S 128th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7853 S 128th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7853 S 128th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7853 S 128th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

