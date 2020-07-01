7853 S 128th St.

Amenities

Multi Generational Housing with 2nd Kitchen and Full Mother In Law with Separate Quarters. - Large and Spacious Multi Generational home available now!!!



To schedule a viewing call or text Paul Hanken of North By Northwest Real estate at 206.557.0100



Home has new paint, newly remodeled bathroom, 5 bedrooms/ 2 baths and a fully outfitted mother in law with a 2nd Kitchen.



Living room boast hardwoods and over-sized windows. Mountain and territorial views. Kitchen w/adjacent breakfast nook and loads of counter and cabinet space.



Mother in law studio unit with 500sf, separate entrance, kitchen and living area. Perfect for the multi generational family with live in relatives or parents.



Move In Cost are as follows:

Monthly Rent: $2745.00

Refundable Security Deposit $2200.00

Application fee per applicant 18 yrs of age or older: $32.00

Pets Determined on a case by case basis

Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Contact Paul Hanken with North By Northwest Real Estate to establish a viewing at 206.557.0100



Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher, with no negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257. (RLNE2811004) (RLNE4868243)



(RLNE5629062)