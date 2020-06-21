10464 Forest Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Fully vacant and showing ready by March 3, 2020



This four-bedroom and two-bathroom single-family home property rental is located in Seattle, Washington. It boasts easy access to Renton as it is a mere seven-minute drive from the property, while downtown Tukwila is a fourteen-minute drive and downtown Seattle is a twenty-one-minute drive. The lot itself boasts wide and spacious front and back yards surrounded by tall lush green plants and trees that add privacy and intimacy to the property. Inside, the home is layered with rich hardwood flooring while the kitchen, dining area, and bathrooms have more durable tiled flooring. It also has access to a second-floor wide deck with a great view of the city and bay and has a cozy fireplace for climate control. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with rustic and stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with ample storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed overhead lighting fixtures and wide windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



For vehicles, a two-car driveway, a carport, and plenty of street parking are available and for your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Lakeridge Playgrou



(RLNE5537030)