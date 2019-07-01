All apartments in Browns Point
6521 Eastside Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

6521 Eastside Drive

6521 East Side Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

6521 East Side Dr NE, Browns Point, WA 98422

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Custom built multilevel view home with views of Islands, Olympic Mountains, Puget Sound & beautiful lights of City of Tacoma. White trim millwork & raised panel doors. Soaring & vaulted ceilings w/skylights. Gourmet kitchen with granite. Slab and beautiful aged oak engineered wood floors w/open floor plan. Private yard. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6521 Eastside Drive have any available units?
6521 Eastside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Browns Point, WA.
What amenities does 6521 Eastside Drive have?
Some of 6521 Eastside Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6521 Eastside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6521 Eastside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6521 Eastside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6521 Eastside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6521 Eastside Drive offer parking?
No, 6521 Eastside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6521 Eastside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6521 Eastside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6521 Eastside Drive have a pool?
No, 6521 Eastside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6521 Eastside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6521 Eastside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6521 Eastside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6521 Eastside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6521 Eastside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6521 Eastside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
