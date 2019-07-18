All apartments in Browns Point
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

5492 Hyada Blvd NE

5492 Hyada Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5492 Hyada Boulevard Northeast, Browns Point, WA 98422

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing Views Overlooking The Bay - Quaint 1 bedroom 1 bath house with a 2 car detached garage located in Brown's Point (North East Tacoma). Open kitchen and living room concept with a large balcony over looking amazing water views of Commencement Bay. Sunsets views on this property are breath taking. New hardwood flooring and carpet installed. Strict NO pet policy.

Rent: $1,500.00 a month, includes water
Deposit: $1,000, upon screening approval
Electricity, Garbage/Recycling, Cable, & Internet are the tenants responsibility
Full size washer/dryer included with the large 2 car garage

Renter's Insurance is required. We do offer a Tenant Liability Insurance of $100,000 for $9.50 per month.

TO APPLY: Please visit our website to obtain more detailed information and to submit an application. All persons over the age of 18 that plan to reside in the unit are required to submit an application to be approved. Application fees are $50.00 for each person.WEBSITE: www.GWMGroup.org

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2634880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5492 Hyada Blvd NE have any available units?
5492 Hyada Blvd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Browns Point, WA.
What amenities does 5492 Hyada Blvd NE have?
Some of 5492 Hyada Blvd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5492 Hyada Blvd NE currently offering any rent specials?
5492 Hyada Blvd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5492 Hyada Blvd NE pet-friendly?
No, 5492 Hyada Blvd NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Browns Point.
Does 5492 Hyada Blvd NE offer parking?
Yes, 5492 Hyada Blvd NE offers parking.
Does 5492 Hyada Blvd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5492 Hyada Blvd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5492 Hyada Blvd NE have a pool?
No, 5492 Hyada Blvd NE does not have a pool.
Does 5492 Hyada Blvd NE have accessible units?
No, 5492 Hyada Blvd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5492 Hyada Blvd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5492 Hyada Blvd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5492 Hyada Blvd NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5492 Hyada Blvd NE does not have units with air conditioning.
