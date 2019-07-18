5492 Hyada Blvd NE

Amenities

Amazing Views Overlooking The Bay - Quaint 1 bedroom 1 bath house with a 2 car detached garage located in Brown's Point (North East Tacoma). Open kitchen and living room concept with a large balcony over looking amazing water views of Commencement Bay. Sunsets views on this property are breath taking. New hardwood flooring and carpet installed. Strict NO pet policy.



Rent: $1,500.00 a month, includes water

Deposit: $1,000, upon screening approval

Electricity, Garbage/Recycling, Cable, & Internet are the tenants responsibility

Full size washer/dryer included with the large 2 car garage



Renter's Insurance is required. We do offer a Tenant Liability Insurance of $100,000 for $9.50 per month.



TO APPLY: Please visit our website to obtain more detailed information and to submit an application. All persons over the age of 18 that plan to reside in the unit are required to submit an application to be approved. Application fees are $50.00 for each person.WEBSITE: www.GWMGroup.org



No Pets Allowed



