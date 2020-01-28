814 Chester Ave

Amenities

Available 04/15/20 Home for rent w/ 2 Kitchens, Walkable to Shipyard - Property Id: 110579



Newly Remodeled Single Family Home Downtown Bremerton with Finished Mother N Law Basement. Main House has 3 bedrooms & 1.75 Bathrooms. Double Pane windows, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range Stove, Energy Star Efficient Mini Ductless Heating & Cooling Unit, Tankless Water Heater & Double Stack Washer & Dryer.



Finished Basement / Mother N law is 1 bedroom & 3/4 bathrooms. Double Pane windows, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range Stove, Energy Star Efficient Mini Ductless Heating & Cooling Unit, Tankless Water Heater & Double Stack Washer & Dryer. Large Closet with Built-In Shelves and Storage.



Walkable Distance to Naval Shipyard, Olympic College, All Ferry Lines (foot & car), Downtown Bremerton Restaurants & Nightlife.

No Dogs Allowed



